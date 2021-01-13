Lensa's Workstyle Game Helps Land the Most Relevant Job by Facilitating Incremental Improvements

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Recently, Lensa, the job-matching platform, announced the launching of its workstyle game function, helping land the most relevant job by facilitating incremental improvements.

Landing the perfect job is way easier than what people make it to be. As a job seeker, users need to be aware of their more impactful skills to get listed by the top recruiters. Nevertheless, it is getting clarity on their talents, strengths, and performances those are the most difficult aspects of getting a rewarding job.

Lensa, as a next-gen, job-matching, and searching platform, aims to revolutionize the concept of strength, skill, and talent exhumation on the part of the job seekers. Led by Machine Learning insights and concepts relevant to NLP, Lensa brings forth a new skill-evaluation system for the applicants, allowing them to discover their most impactful skills in a highly interactive manner.

Better termed as the Workstyle Game, this assessing solution from Lensa is certainly the next-big-thing in the recruitment circuit, helping both employees and employers make the best use of their resources.

How does the Workstyle Game help?

Have users ever felt at sea while listing their skills and specializations at a job portal? If yes, then the Workstyle Game is the perfect getaway, which might help users identify the skills that users were previously unaware of.

Gergo Vari, CEO, Lensa quotes, "Only 5 percent of the skills listed on their resume are actually relevant to the job applied for"

This revelation devalues the resume-stuffing approach that job seekers have been following for a long. When it comes to recruitment, quality precedes quantity and this is where Lensa's Workstyle Game can give users an edge over other competitors.

More than a game, it is an interactive analysis where users are asked to participate in an 8-minute rendezvous with the platform. Portrayed as a game to keep up the interactive quotient, Workstyle Game is a skill assessment tool that has predictive analytics monitoring each one of their moves. Every second of their behavioral approach towards the game-based problem and the decision-making routes are intercepted and evaluated, specifically to come up with a detailed list of the expertise, personalities, problem,-solving prowess, and other soft skills.

Once users have identified their prowess, projecting and improving the same is extremely necessary. For instance, if problem-solving is one of their fortes, users should bring it to the forefront while applying for a job. Moreover, Lensa doesn't only help users explore the skills and make informed job-searching designs. Instead, it takes their skills and matches the same with the most relevant employment opportunities, listed on the given platform.

Workstyle Game Unearths a Fun Way to Get Employed

If people might interest users in the more technical aspects of the Workstyle Game, people shall be able to explain the concept and working module better. As a job seeker, users need to first sign-up for a game that actually tests their responsiveness towards particular situations. Moreover, the game, in general, is scantily detailed and deliberately underplayed, to allow applicants to showcase their proactive and data deciphering skills.

While users might or might not finish the 8-minute game, every second is subjected to 400 permutations, ML combinations, and predictive analytics tools to segregate the concerned job seekers into concerning archetypes. Each prototype specializes in certain market-moving skills and users can project the same onto their resume for increasing their chances of getting hired in a more relevant domain.

Gergo Vari, CEO, Lensa feels that, "The innovative Workstyle Game will help us market ourselves as the newest breed of job-searching platforms where the job seekers will not have to rely on their guts and market trends to get recruited"

Lensa's vision, therefore, is as simple as it gets; to help users get the job that users deserve and not the one they might compromise with.

Lensa and the Career Path

Searching for a job requires clarity of mind. Any form of indecision leads to domain juggling, which might be detrimental to their career-centric advancements. This is where Lensa and the relevant intuitive measures come in handy. These tools help address, exhume, and hone the best skills users possess, whilst paving the way for a directional career path.

About Lensa

Lensa is probably the only job-matching platform that makes sense in the post-pandemic era. Based on the concepts of predictive analytics, Lensa aims to disinter and assess the strongest suites of an applicant whilst matching them to the exact requirements of the recruiters.

Certainly, a win-win situation for both! To learn more click here www.lensa.com

