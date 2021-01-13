Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (CSE: WIKI) ("WIKI" or the "Company") and Ximen Media Group are pleased to announce actor, comedian and podcast personality, Donnell Rawlings will host WIKI's upcoming original podcast series "Hip Hop History High". Rawlings is known for his work on "Chappelle's Show" and Walt Disney's new animation film "Soul" and as a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Hip Hop History High was created by Carlos Koustas and Delmar Washington, who will serve as executive producers alongside Producer/Casting Director Natasha Ward C.S.A.

Hip Hop History High is a short-form comedy series inhaling in hip-hop and its icons telling cultured stories that involve "Mary Jane". The show features a diverse group of iconic figures from the hip-hop era. Their stories will be reenacted using a unique style of animation with the eight-part evergreen series set to debut in April 2021.

"I'm excited to bring you untold stories from Hip Hop legends. It's Hip Hop History B!t@$!," said Donnell Rawlings.

"As part of Wikileaf's business transformation, we are excited to announce Hip Hop History High as one of our initial productions and look forward to sharing more details in the near future," said Connor Cruise, Chair and Interim CEO at Wikileaf.

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc.:

Wikileaf (www.wikileaf.com) is an online platform for cannabis enthusiasts and consumers to discover and interact with local dispensaries and cannabis brands.

