Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Anticancer Bioscience (ACB), pioneers in synthetic lethal approaches to precision oncology, announced today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase Digital 2021, for the first time, providing an on-demand company presentation.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Anticancer Bioscience is participating in Biotech Showcase Digital 2021.

The Company will showcase its pioneering approach to precision oncology, and how it is applying its synthetic lethality expertise for better cancer therapies.

The Company has five distinct synthetic lethality programs in drug development.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Anticancer Bioscience - https://www.anticancerbio.com/

Anticancer Bioscience (ACB) is an international private company, commercialising discoveries emerging from China's world-leading cancer research at the J. Michael Bishop Institute of Cancer Research. Pioneers in synthetic lethal approaches to precision oncology and experts in MYC biology and cell division, ACB was founded in 2016 in Chengdu, China. It has raised USD20m and employees ~50 employees in Chengdu, China, Hyderabad, India, San Francisco, USA, and St Andrews, UK. ACB is based on over 20 years of collaborative research between founder Dr. Dun Yang and his Nobel laureate mentor Dr. J. Michael Bishop.



About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

Contacts:

Anticancer Bioscience

bd@anticancerbio.com

Sue Charles

+44 (0) 7968 726585

sue@sciuscommunications.com

Source: Anticancer Bioscience

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71939