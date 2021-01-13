Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (OTC PINK: BMXI) ("Brookmount"), a Nevada incorporated company is pleased to announce the appointment of an independent director, Mr. Frederick C. Kempson to its board of directors. Mr. Kempson is a highly experienced international banker who commenced his career with the Reserve Bank of Australia, and was integral in the development of the official money market and brokerage industry in Australia prior to holding a variety of senior positions in the banking and financial market including Managing Director of Australian Investment Finance Ltd (AIFC), a consortium merchant bank whose shareholders included Mitsubishi Trust, ANZ Bank and Bank of Montreal and Managing Director of Security Pacific Australia Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of Security Pacific Bank of California. Whilst with Security Pacific, Mr. Kempson was instrumental in orchestrating the acquisition and merger of 3 international stockbroking firms, London based Hoare Govett, Toronto based Burns Fry and Sydney based Mcintosh Hamson. In association with the London desk of the conglomerate, Mr. Kempson completed the first Australian dollar denominated Eurobond issue. He also arranged for the acquisition of Kleinwort Benson Australia, which included a significant gold bullion trading operation.

In addition to his extensive experience in the banking and finance industries, Mr. Kempson has a depth of knowledge, experience and relationships in the mining industry in Australia. He worked closely with Geoff White, the chairman and major shareholder of White Industries in expansion of the Ulan Coal joint venture with Mitsubishi and the rail link and upgrade of the Newcastle coal handling terminal. He also arranged financing for the Bayswater Coal mine in the Hunter valley of New South Wales which was subsequently sold to the Shell Corporation, and the sale of the Australian listed Parry Corporation, to the Hang Lung group of Hong Kong in order to secure its sizeable gold tenements in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Mr. Kempson is a director of Norseman Gold PLC (UK) and its Australian subsidiary CNGC Pty Ltd covering a JV with the Australian listed gold producer Pantoro, Ltd., and AHA Retail Partners PLC (UK).

In announcing the appointment, CEO Brett Morley commented: "The Board is delighted that Fred has accepted our invitation. With his wealth of experience and relationships in both the mining and finance sectors, he will be an outstanding asset to our company going forward. He has been instrumental in developing opportunities for our Australian expansion platform and we look forward to a long and fruitful association."

Brookmount currently conducts its gold mining and processing operations through its Indonesian subsidiary incorporated in Sulawesi Province, Republic of Indonesia, one of Asia most dynamic and rapidly expanding economies with extensive reserves of natural resources and minerals including timber, coal, gold and hydrocarbons. The Company has also established an office in Melbourne, Australia and is actively seeking opportunities in what is one of the worlds leading gold producers.

