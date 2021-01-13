Sandvik Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Automation and Digitalization in Underground and Surface Mining with its AutoMine and OptiMine Portfolio

AutoMine and OptiMine support mining operations through increased fleet utilization and productivity, enhanced safety and working conditions, and decreased maintenance costs

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global autonomous mining solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sandvik Group with the 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for its advanced automation, teleoperation and mining optimization solutions portfolio, AutoMine and OptiMine. Sandvik is the only mining equipment and solutions company that was awarded in our 2020 Class of Top 50 Digital Best-practitioners across the Industrial and Energy Space.

The AutoMine product portfolio comprises AutoMine Underground and AutoMine Surface Drilling solutions, enabling customers to scale up mining automation at their own pace. The AutoMine Underground product family includes the sub-products AutoMine Tele-Remote, AutoMine Lite, AutoMine Multi-Lite, and AutoMine Fleet. The AutoMine Tele-Remote offers a significant advantage over peer solutions in being easy to install, operate, and manage. Similarly, the AutoMine Lite and AutoMine Multi-Lite offer added advantages by handling repeated tasks autonomously in applications like sub-level open stopping, caving, and transfer levels. AutoMine Fleet is an advance high-end solution for mass-mining and truck haulage with automated mission control and fleet traffic control. Overall, the offering improves fleet utilization, ensuring constant performance improvements and optimum workforce usage.

"AutoMine can be easily adapted to various mining applications ranging from small operations to large block caving operations. Designed to interface with third-party IT systems at the mining site, AutoMine enables customers to use their existing IT infrastructure," said Rohit Karthikeyan Industry Analyst. "Sandvik's loaders and trucks autonomously travel between the load and dump points under the control of a supervisory system that manages equipment traffic and monitoring. Its smart functionalities and intelligent capabilities reduce the potential for damage and save significant costs."AutoMine Surface Drilling is an automation solution available for a wide range of Sandvik's iSeries drill rigs. Competitors' solutions enable the remote control of drill rigs within a short range of the mining field. In comparison, AutoMine Surface Drilling allows an operator to locate at the site or a control room miles away in another city and still manage multiple drill rigs with the same efficiency. This helps the operator avoid exposure to noise, dust, and vibration caused by hazardous drilling environments," said Karthikeyan.

Furthermore, Sandvik offers OptiMine, a comprehensive suite of software platform solutions to analyze and optimize underground mining processes. The OptiMine platform integrates all equipment and workforce, including non-Sandvik assets, and provides tools for operations management as well as descriptive and predictive insights to enhance mining operations. OptiMine is based on an open system architecture, which enables seamless data integration between different mining equipment from various vendors. OptiMine is integrated with Newtrax's IoT devices, a suite of purpose-built devices that automatically collect real-time data and send it to the OptiMine platform for further analysis. The OptiMine platform is scalable, giving customers the flexibility to integrate a full range of equipment, systems, and networks.

"In 2019, Sandvik accelerated its growth in the digitization segment by acquiring the US-based Artisan Vehicle Systems, a leading provider of battery-powered electric mining vehicles. This acquisition allowed it to own the world's largest electric vehicle fleet in underground mines. The same year, it acquired the Canada-based Newtrax, a leading mining IoT-device manufacturer and underground mining safety solution supplier, to strengthen its OptiMine software platform," noted Karthikeyan. "These technologies and acquisitions have endowed Sandvik with the most comprehensive offering for process optimization and analytics, making it the undisputed product leader in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

