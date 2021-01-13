Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today highlighted an article from Motley Fool:

How Real Estate Investors Can Capitalize on a Post-Vaccine Market Now

WSGF has recently entered and set its primary focus on the short-term vacation rental market through the acquisition of Vaycaychella.

Vaycaychella plans to beta launch a peer-to-peer (P2P) application (app) to automate the connection of short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June. The Company is targeting $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch.

In light of the Motely Fool article, Vaycaychella's timing could be positioned to fuel a post vaccine real estate market boom.

"What goes down eventually comes up. After a tortuous run for several real estate sectors after the start of the global pandemic, a sign of hope and opportunity for real estate investors is on the horizon with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine. Certain real estate sectors and markets are set to benefit more than others from a post-vaccine era, after pent-up demand for travel and communal activities return in a safer environment. For investors eager for a new opportunity, here's how to capitalize in a post-vaccine market."

More details regarding the Vaycaychella P2P app are available in an online presentation:

Vaycaychella P2P Short-Term Rental Property Investment App Update Presentation

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

