Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce it has closed a new Contract with SKYLINE Dominican.

Upco International, through its subsidiary Upco Systems inc, has signed a new contract with SKYLINE Dominican; with this agreement Upco will be able to expand its footprint and its activities in Haiti and Dominican Republic to increase the Revenues stream in the telecom market and to connect another area in the Caribbean space.

Upco intent to promote in this area its retail decentralized Upco App which provide unlike others features like:

No Profiling

It does not create intentional flaws in its cryptosystem to bypass encryption.

The privacy is never compromised. Upco Messenger App does not sell analytics or usage data to anyone.

Email Registration

If users don't want to use their phone number, email address registration is possible on Upco Messenger app, with a unique username.

No advertising

No ads, no banners, no popups, no takeovers - there's none of that. Upco app is ad-free and will always stay that way.

Remittances payment through the innovative UpcoPay solution

Luis Concepcion, President of SKYLINE Dominican says, "We are really proud to have an agreement with Upco, we will address telecom and payments services in our area and with the vast experience of Mr. Juan Ramos, we will develop an incredible plan to increase Revenues in the Caribbean taking advantage of the tourism and the payments in and out of the country."

About Skyline Dominican

Skyline is Offering a complete range of telecommunications solutions to meet the personal and residential communication and entertainment needs, from mobile and fixed voice services, high-speed data transmission, on the most efficient and wide network

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) is a Vancouver and New York City based telecom and digital services company founded in 2014 that provides price competitive, high-quality and privacy-protected telecom and communication payment social platform in niche markets globally.

The Company operates primarily in the telecommunication industry as a global telecom carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business with a current focus on wholesale international long-distance traffic termination (the Wholesale Telecom business unit or B2B vertical of the business).

Complementary to the goals in its B2B segment, the Company targets to provide subscribers of partner global and local telecom companies reasonable pricing on high-quality on-network international calls, while still offering its users free texting, international airtime top-up capabilities (the ability to add talk-time/data to a user's pre-paid mobile phone plan), and other social media features present in most over-the-top applications around the world.

