Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of rewards earned under incentive programmes

HELSINKI, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release13 January 2021 at 17:30 hrs

Citycon Oyj has on 13 January 2021 conveyed in total 12,800 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to six key persons; of which 8,800 shares to four key persons for payment of rewards earned under the Restricted Share Plan 2015 and 4,000 shares to two persons for payment of rewards under the Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020, in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plans.



On 12 July 2017, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 500,000 of its own shares in several separate transactions to implement payments of rewards earned under the company's Restricted Share Plan 2015, which expires after the conveyance of the reward shares on 13 January 2021. On 16 April 2019 Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors further decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 171,300 of its own shares in several separate transactions to implement payments of rewards earned, amongst others, under the company's Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020.



The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 March 2020. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry account on 13 January 2021, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.



Further details concerning the company's Restricted Share Plan 2015 and Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020 are available on the company's website and remuneration statements.



The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.



Espoo, 13 January 2021



CITYCON OYJ



Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +358 40 725 7573

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

