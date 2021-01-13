Esker has confirmed it is still generating revenue growth, despite the continued COVID-19 restrictions around the world, with constant currency (cc) growth of 11% for Q420 and 9% for FY20. Order intake was 17% higher in FY20, accelerating to 30% growth in Q4, providing support for the company's double-digit revenue growth expectations for FY21. We have trimmed our forecasts to reflect FY20 revenues and the stronger euro, reducing normalised diluted EPS by 3.4% in FY20e and 5.1% in FY21e. In our view, Esker is well positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of digital automation solutions within the corporate world.

