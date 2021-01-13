BuyBSV.com expands to seven new countries

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Bitcoin SV blockchain expands so does the need for easy accessibility and as a result you can now buy Bitcoin SV (BSV) on BuyBSV.com with VISA or MasterCard in: Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Greenland, Kenya, Peru & Taiwan.

This global expansion is additional to the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, India, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and European countries, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and United Kingdom.

Furthermore, websites, portals, blogs and vlogs can now embed our specially designed widget to their content allowing visitors easily purchase BSV and tip, pay for content, products or experiences with BSV. Just fill out the form at the bottom of the buyBSV.com website.

This is a joint effort between virtual currency trading platform Coinify and CoinGeek, this is a new super-simple way to buy BSV (.com); the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on (now).

For more on BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com and 'come' to the next major BSV event - CoinGeek Conference VII, in Zurich this April.