Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060978476 DEN JYSKE SPAREKASSE The company is given observation status because the company has held a general meeting where the proposed merger of Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S with Vestjysk Bank A/S as the surviving company and Den Jyske Sparekasse as the non-surviving company was adopted. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 13 January 2021. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.