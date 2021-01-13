International Citizens Insurance: Best International Health Insurance Plans of 2021

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / ?International Citizens Insurance, the world's leading broker for international health insurance plans, announced its list of the top 10 best global health insurance companies for 2021. This year's winners are recognized as the best international health insurance plans based on a variety of factors, including cost, customer service, coverage options, and overall quality.

"With everything that has happened in the last year, and as the world opens up to travel again, international clients need a resource to help navigate the complex world of international health insurance. The plans listed in our top 10 list provide a range of coverage and service to meet the needs of the widest range of customers from around the globe," says Joe Cronin, President and founder of International Citizens Insurance. "The mix of plans allows our team to provide our customers with coverage regardless of where they are from or where they are going - we are truly global and these plans reflect the needs of our clients. We're excited to congratulate this year's winners and will continue to develop innovative solutions for our clients wherever they choose to live."

The winners are chosen through a rigorous evaluation process involving a team of global insurance experts with years of experience working with expatriates, global nomads, retirees abroad, and international citizens. The most important factors considered when evaluating the following insurers are service, coverage options, and price. All plans listed are global companies with excellent ratings from AM Best as well as other regulators.

Below is a select list of the leading insurers. As International Citizens Insurance is continuously reviewing and refining its list as new companies enter the market, people can find the most up-to-date list here.

The Top Three Best Global Health Insurance Plans

Cigna Global

Cigna Global Insurance was one of the first global health insurance companies to offer expatriates a comprehensive global health plan, and they remain a leading insurer today. Cigna Global is an excellent option for most internationals living abroad with comprehensive coverage in almost any country.

The Cigna Global plan offers clients a flexible design allowing them to pick and choose the benefits they want, and to exclude those they don't need. Costs can further be managed with multiple deductibles and cost-sharing options. Cigna Global's access to international doctors and hospitals is excellent.

Aetna International

Aetna International - With more than 160 years of healthcare experience, Aetna has specialized in worldwide benefits for more than 55 years - with a growing global footprint to reach wherever one travels. Aetna International has been recognized with prestigious awards as "Top IPMI Plan" and "Health Insurer of the Year." Aetna is a global brand and offers reasonable rates alongside excellent benefits and service.

Aetna International offers one option for U.S. and Canadian citizens, MHP, and another option for residents outside of the U.S. and Canada, Pioneer. Both plans provide rich coverage and a high level of service. Aetna plans are not provided to foreigners residing in the USA and select other countries?.

GeoBlue International??

GeoBlue Global Medical - Designed for U.S. citizens abroad or internationals residing in the USA. GeoBlue is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and offers both short-term travel medical and long-term worldwide plans.

The GeoBlue Xplorer plan is a premium option available to U.S. citizens living abroad and expats in the USA. Its base plans are more comprehensive than some other options but well worth the extra money should one get sick or injured. The premium level options are priced the same, or less, than other options with similar high levels of cover.

Additional Leading International Medical Insurance Companies

Now Health International offers quality medical coverage for foreigners living abroad throughout the world. Its Now Health WorldCare Plan‎ offers comprehensive benefits, including cover in the USA, for the discerning client. A more affordable option, as USA cover is excluded, is its SimpleCare plan.

International Medical Group - IMG offers the widest range of products, from trip cancellation to long-term international medical (IMG Global Medical). For more than 20 years, IMG has provided international medical insurance, travel insurance, and affordable coverage to the worldwide community insuring clients in more than 170 countries worldwide.

IntegraGlobal, a U.K. company with service offices strategically placed worldwide in Europe, North America, and Asia, specializes in providing health plans to organizations and individuals with unique protection needs, such as expatriates, marine professionals, and specialized risks. IntegraGlobal's goal is to develop unique international health options that offer people outstanding protection, excellent value, and hands-on unbeatable personal service.

To view the full list of insurers and related plans, visit International Citizens Insurance's list of the Best International Health Insurance Companies.

Related Images

Related Links

Global Medical Insurance

Expat Insurance

SOURCE: International Citizens Insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623504/Best-International-Health-Insurance-Plans-of-2021