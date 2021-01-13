Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has selected RamSoft Inc. ("RamSoft"), a leading healthcare software provider, as its new PACS technology supplier for providing remote radiology IT services to client hospitals.

PACS (short for Picture Archiving Communication System) represents a key component to providing immediate radiology reads for critical care patients. It allows the real-time transfer of medical images from the hospital's medical imaging modalities, such as CT or MRI scanners, to CTS servers, where the Company's radiologists can then view the images and use a reporting worklist to perform a diagnosis and provide patient case reports for hospitals to proceed with the necessary patient care.

With the RamSoft cloud-based PACS system, the Company will be able to create favourable client workflows with increased efficiency in the delivery of radiologist reports to client hospitals. In addition, the RamSoft PACS software will allow CTS to reduce costs, particularly the initial client implementation costs for both hospitals and radiologists. As CTS transfers more clients to the new RamSoft PACS system, the Company will achieve higher cost savings based on increased patient volumes. The system will also minimize the Company's need for external storage and hosting servers, reducing more costs for the Company.

"We are excited to partner with CTS to deliver improved teleradiology solutions that will differentiate CTS from its competitors and enable it to expand rapidly," said Michael Cavuoto, Sales Manager at RamSoft. "With a wide array of products to meet the needs of any healthcare organization, our software is built for progressive companies like CTS that provide the best-in-class radiology services for hospitals."

"We are confident that this partnership will help CTS position itself for growth as a leading supplier of remote radiology solutions," said Mitchell Geisler, CEO of Leveljump Healthcare. "As part of our commitment to build a national brand of teleradiology services, CTS has chosen RamSoft to be its new supplying partner as their IT solutions allow easy integration, efficient workflow and better flexibility that meet the demands of new and existing clients."

CTS has commenced the implementation of the RamSoft PACS systems for its existing clients and expects to transfer all of its client hospitals to the new system in 2021.

About RamSoft



RamSoft offers the leading Cloud RIS, PACS, VNA, Zero-Footprint Viewer, DICOM Routing and Teleradiology software, enabling you to leverage the latest technology, while eliminating capital costs. Built using cutting-edge, single database technology, our radiology, mammography, and enterprise imaging software enables practices to optimize their workflow, cut costs, and overall, improve patient care.

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

