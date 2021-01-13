Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent announcement detailing the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PsycheDev Inc. "PsycheDev Inc. is a technology startup based out of Canada and they are in the digital mental health sector," explained Flores. "This is a sector that we find quite intriguing; it is one that is very much intertwined here with the psychedelic space, and it's one that is growing quite exponentially."

"There's a hunger in society to go out and find different tools and resources to improve our mental health and our mental wellbeing," said Flores. "That's exactly what PsycheDev is working on developing," he continued. "I hope to be able to announce the finalization of that JV partnership here in the next week or two," shared Flores. "It puts us in a very good position to co-develop this app and this platform and put us in the digital mental health sector," said Flores. "More importantly, this creates an opportunity for revenue."

"This is one of multiple opportunities that are going to hopefully create revenue sources for the company," said Flores. "We're excited," he added. "This is a great next step here for PSYC."

Flores then elaborated on the formation of the Company's advisory board, which was announced on January 5th of this year and offers an extensive depth of experience, knowledge, and dedication with members George Y. Salameh, MD, Hyder A. Khoja, PhD, and Kelli Foulkroud, MS, LPA, LPC, RYT. "Being able to tap into the experience that they have is going to be very important here," said Flores. "This is all about strengthening our core and positioning ourselves to go out there and make big things happen in 2021."

"What are some of the goals and objectives for your company going forward?", asked Jolly. "In its simplest form, it's revenue," said Flores, before elaborating on the Company's 2020 achievements and the new opportunities beginning to emerge as they enter 2021. "Now it's really just a matter of bringing it all together and going out there and making it happen with the idea of driving revenue," said Flores. "It's about creating a strong financial state of P&L for the company," he added. "It's a process, it's not something that happens overnight," said Flores. "I am so thrilled and so excited about where we are positioned right now and I think it's going to be a great year for us."

To close the interview, Flores shared that the Company will continue to strive towards profitability. "At the end of the day, that's what we're working on," said Flores. "That is the core focus, that is the agenda - to create something of long-term value for the company," he continued. "We intend to be involved in the psychedelic space and be a main player in this space for the next several years, and this is just the beginning."

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7771084-global-trac-solutions-inc-discusses-2021-revenue-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTCMarkets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)

www.globaltracsolutions.com

(702) 239-1919

psyc@globaltracsolutions.com

(OTC Pink: PSYC)

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71952