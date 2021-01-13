Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Holdings Inc Adds Patent Pending PPE Masks for Distribution

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, through its Alkame Medical division, is pleased to announce that it is now set up to offer premium disposable personal protection 3 ply and 5 ply masks to its lineup of PPE Product offerings for distribution. The masks are layered into a patent-pending filtration system and the 3-ply are considered a Level 3 Surgery grade Mask and the 5-ply mask a Level 4 Medical grade mask.

The CDC recommends wearing face masks when out in public. President-elect has stated he will ask for a 100-day Mandatory mask policy. The "one size fits all" masks are developed in the United States and manufactured in an FDA registered facility. These masks are highly efficient with multi-layers, barrier filters, and comfort layers. They are moisture-proof, non-toxic, non-irritating, soft and comfortable, latex-free, and easy to breathe through. The single-use masks come in 10 packs and 50 packs, and currently available in three different colors, red, white, and blue with other colors to be added.

"Our patent-pending 3 ply Surgery grade mask continues the tradition in being the Ultimate in Health & Wellness. Having a suggested retail price of $3.99 ($0.30 ea.) for a 10 pk, and major retailers selling inferior products for much more, we feel we are poised to shake up the market", states Robert Eakle, CEO of Alkame. "We look forward to increasing the products available for distribution both here in the United States and beyond."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatments & solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

