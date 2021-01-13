HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS

Hepion has announced interim results from its ongoing Phase IIa study of CRV431 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The preliminary results are from the low-dose arm of the study (75mg, n=12) and showed a 18.4% decline in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and a 12.1% decline in aspartate aminotransferase (AST) liver biomarkers after 28 days. Although these data were underpowered for significance, this is the first indication of meaningful clinical activity in this patient group. This is the first look at the potential for this drug and, although small, it is very encouraging.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...