ZCCM: FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT _ MOPANI_21DEC2020

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the "Notice" or "Announcement")
ISSUER
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW2cYpZmZmnFmm6elpdmZ5ZqapxlmJKbbpeZxWSelJadap9nnGZobsmYZm9nnmpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66954-zccm-ih-further-cautionary-announcement-mopani-sens-21122020.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de