Press Release Le Bourget-du-Lac, 13th January 2021 - 18h CET High increase in turnover for S2: + 54 % ? Roctool technology courted for eco-friendly projects ? Significant reduction in operational expenses ? Growing order portfolio within promising sectors Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces consolidated annual turnover as of 31st December 2020, which amounted to 6.5MEUR, including 3.9MEUR in S2 compensating most of the turnover reduction observed during the S1 (due to the lock-down and the international pandemic crisis). Mathieu Boulanger, Roctool CEO comments: « In the context of an international pandemic crisis, Roctool technology has become essential for new customers seeking eco-responsible solutions. Beyond performance resilience, including steady volumes in the electronics and consumer products markets, it has been a real leap forward that the company recorded in S2, with growth in new markets such as Beauty (1 MEUR for the full year, therefore + 75 % vs 2019) which illustrates the need for the technology, along with its strengths in the molding of recycled and recyclable resins and especially the elimination of paint and clear coats. We contribute to the reduction of CO2 on many consumer products, serving the major brands that have made it an absolute priority. These are major 2-digit reductions. In addition, with the sanitary uncertainties, the Group implemented a savings plan starting from April 2020, in which all reduction and optimization objectives have been achieved. This reduction in our expenses, the repositioning of our break-even point in our sights, combined with the good dynamics of the new markets, allows us to anticipate with confidence the coming years." In MEUR - Consolidated Group 2020 2019 S1 S2 S1 S2 Turnover 2,56 3,94 6,50 3,55 3,72 7,27 Sale of goods 1,69 2,89 4,58 2,58 2,02 4,60 Sale of services 0,70 0,91 1,61 0,78 0,87 1,65 Licenses and royalties 0,17 0,15 0,32 0,19 0,84 1,03

Sale of goods amounted to 4.58 million EUR, in line with 2019, with an increase in the number of Roctool systems delivered to 38 (vs 26 in 2019, therefore offsetting a 41% drop in other equipment), and continued sales of tooling hardware (key components of technology and a true indicator of technology use) at around 0.7 million EUR.

Sales of services amounted to 1.6 million EUR, a slight decrease of 2%, mainly reflecting the difficulties in providing technical support to customers, given the restrictions on international travel. Licenses and royalties total 0.3 million EUR, or -69% vs. 2019. As a reminder, 2019 included the renewal of a major license agreement signed with a long-standing customer of the company.

Roctool has 6 new world-renowned brands among its direct customers, confirming the attractiveness of the technology for end users, particularly in search of eco-responsible manufacturing solutions. With a fairly close breakdown between them, sales in Europe and Asia represent 82% of 2020 revenue, the rest being in North America (18%).

Sales in plastic injection represent around 62% of total 2020 revenue, followed by composites (31%, the rest including other processes not yet significant). The automotive sector still remains the major market in 2020 despite the crisis with 28% of total turnover (vs 44% in 2019), followed by consumer goods (19%), beauty (17%), and electronics (14%). The medical sector confirms its potential by reaching 7% of turnover (vs 2% in 2019). The 2020 distribution demonstrates the effort to balance the company's turnover in growth sectors. 2021 will be in the same continuity with additional efforts to support the electronics, consumer products and beauty markets which have been able to withstand or even perform very well throughout the crisis.

To date, the quality of the order book recorded by the Group allows it to keep its ambitions intact. The consolidated results which will be published in March, despite a slightly lower turnover compared to 2019, should show a significant reduction in Roctool's losses in 2020.

About Roctool: www.roctool.com

Founded in 2000, Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems. The Roctool induction process, perfectly adapted to plastic injection and compression molding, is available in many configurations to meet industrial requirements. Roctool's research and development team is constantly adapting its technologies to new materials, particularly metals. Roctool is the leader in heat and cool technologies, and today offers HDPlastics to plastic molders, Light Induction Tooling technology - LIT to suppliers of composite parts and Induction Dual Heating technology - IDH for complete molding solutions. The processes developed by Roctool are used in production by leading brands in innovative sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and electronics. They offer many advantages, including reduced cycle times, excellent surface quality, weight and performance savings, which allows manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced. Roctool is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China.

