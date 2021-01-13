DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 13-Jan-2021 / 18:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 13 Jan 2021 3. New total number of voting rights: 1.099.393.634 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: TVR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 91436 EQS News ID: 1160499 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

