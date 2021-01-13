DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) AMENDMENT

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) AMENDMENT 13-Jan-2021 / 18:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is an amendment to the announcement released on 13/01/2021 at 12:45. The Total Assets were displayed incorrectly as GBP0.37m when in fact it should be GBP53.08m as stated below. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/01/2021) of GBP53.08m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/01/2021) of GBP36.74m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 176.19p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 176.19p Ordinary share price 164.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.63)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.71p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.19)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 12/01/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91437 EQS News ID: 1160500 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2021 13:07 ET (18:07 GMT)