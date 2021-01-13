Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:
18,554 shares
€ 239,450.07
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 560
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 587
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 64,075 shares for 532,909.06
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 68,919 shares for 598,688.89
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
23,398 shares
€ 174,109.53
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 778
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 73,482 shares for 670,186.50
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 71,922 shares for 780,030.28
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
€ 200,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
560
64,075
532,909.06
587
68,919
598,688.89
01/07/2020
3
400
3,060.00
02/07/2020
1
200
1,520.00
1
200
1,560.00
03/07/2020
6
1,000
7,530.00
06/07/2020
5
500
3,705.00
08/07/2020
1
200
1,460.00
09/07/2020
1
1
7.42
1
1
7.42
10/07/2020
1
200
1,500.00
|13/07/2020
1
200
1,460.00
14/07/2020
5
400
2,860.00
15/07/2020
1
59
418.90
9
1,200
9,060.00
17/07/2020
7
187
1,402.50
2
500
3,900.00
20/07/2020
4
404
3,070.40
4
600
4,674.00
21/07/2020
1
7
53.48
22/07/2020
2
200
1,580.00
23/07/2020
4
400
3,220.00
|24/07/2020
3
400
3,140.00
27/07/2020
23
2,539
18,991.72
23
2,648
20,204.24
28/07/2020
5
226
1,749.24
2
200
1,560.00
29/07/2020
2
374
2,894.76
11
800
6,272.00
30/07/2020
3
401
3,135.82
8
401
3,167.90
31/07/2020
8
1,000
7,780.00
5
600
4,704.00
03/08/2020
18
1,885
14,288.30
|04/08/2020
10
1,019
7,408.13
05/08/2020
4
300
2,160.00
10/08/2020
1
1
7.28
1
1
7.28
11/08/2020
3
140
1,036.00
12/08/2020
7
249
1,842.60
|13/08/2020
2
211
1,582.50
17/08/2020
2
200
1,460.00
19/08/2020
1
1
7.48
2
201
1,507.50
20/08/2020
2
200
1,480.00
2
200
1,520.00
|24/08/2020
4
203
1,481.90
|25/08/2020
2
197
1,418.40
|27/08/2020
1
1
7.36
1
1
7.36
28/08/2020
1
32
236.80
01/09/2020
11
1,600
11,120.00
5
868
6,154.12
03/09/2020
14
1,356
8,936.04
5
400
2,728.00
04/09/2020
19
2,133
13,928.49
17
2,200
14,850.00
|07/09/2020
9
1,000
6,900.00
08/09/2020
7
911
6,076.37
5
723
4,952.55
09/09/2020
1
77
539.00
11/09/2020
2
200
1,360.00
1
200
1,400.00
14/09/2020
2
129
877.20
|16/09/2020
1
100
706.00
18/09/2020
1
71
482.80
21/09/2020
6
604
3,986.40
22/09/2020
8
800
5,480.00
23/09/2020
1
200
1,360.00
24/09/2020
6
600
4,002.00
2
400
2,740.00
25/09/2020
4
201
1,326.60
7
598
4,126.20
28/09/2020
13
1,800
13,500.00
36
4,578
35,571.06
29/09/2020
1
1
7.40
5
464
3,554.24
30/09/2020
9
1,000
7,900.00
32
3,562
30,953.78
01/10/2020
11
1,200
8,928.00
02/10/2020
8
1,000
6,870.00
05/10/2020
1
200
1,360.00
07/10/2020
6
400
2,740.00
08/10/2020
6
400
2,680.00
09/10/2020
5
800
5,424.00
8
1,000
6,960.00
12/10/2020
1
200
1,340.00
1
200
1,380.00
13/10/2020
1
200
1,340.00
14/10/2020
9
1,000
7,100.00
15/10/2020
8
1,000
7,010.00
3
600
4,338.00
16/10/2020
3
600
4,380.00
19/10/2020
4
600
4,566.00
20/10/2020
2
400
3,040.00
5
600
4,728.00
21/10/2020
2
400
3,060.00
1
200
1,580.00
22/10/2020
9
1,000
7,400.00
3
600
4,542.00
23/10/2020
3
400
2,900.00
2
310
2,334.30
26/10/2020
3
564
4,032.60
1
54
399.60
27/10/2020
4
400
2,780.00
1
1
7.10
28/10/2020
3
400
2,700.00
1
200
1,380.00
29/10/2020
3
330
2,319.90
7
999
7,192.80
30/10/2020
5
470
3,745.90
24
3,600
29,520.00
02/11/2020
14
2,200
17,116.00
5
600
4,800.00
03/11/2020
4
600
4,500.00
04/11/2020
2
200
1,500.00
3
400
3,060.00
05/11/2020
4
800
6,280.00
06/11/2020
12
1,200
10,020.00
09/11/2020
23
2,200
15,664.00
10/11/2020
2
200
1,500.00
4
400
3,060.00
11/11/2020
7
600
4,500.00
7
800
6,160.00
12/11/2020
4
400
3,288.00
20
2,400
19,992.00
13/11/2020
3
400
3,540.00
8
800
7,344.00
16/11/2020
8
1,200
11,100.00
17/11/2020
10
1,400
12,544.00
3
600
5,430.00
18/11/2020
5
800
7,480.00
19/11/2020
1
200
1,860.00
23
2,800
28,448.00
20/11/2020
28
3,200
32,192.00
16
2,075
21,766.75
23/11/2020
15
1,725
18,992.25
24/11/2020
10
1,349
14,272.42
3
200
2,140.00
25/11/2020
16
2,251
22,960.20
12
2,000
20,800.00
26/11/2020
7
1,000
10,260.00
12
1,000
10,470.00
27/11/2020
5
600
6,258.00
10
1,200
12,744.00
30/11/2020
3
200
2,100.00
7
800
8,760.00
01/12/2020
10
845
8,990.80
2
400
4,300.00
02/12/2020
5
800
8,840.00
03/12/2020
4
555
6,010.65
04/12/2020
6
800
8,480.00
5
400
4,300.00
07/12/2020
1
200
2,100.00
08/12/2020
16
2,200
22,220.00
6
600
6,318.00
09/12/2020
6
600
6,018.00
12
1,200
12,360.00
10/12/2020
21
1,600
15,424.00
5
800
7,864.00
11/12/2020
6
800
7,616.00
3
600
5,880.00
14/12/2020
19
1,600
16,096.00
15/12/2020
13
1,690
16,477.50
16/12/2020
6
800
7,896.00
17/12/2020
3
510
5,033.70
2
400
4,060.00
18/12/2020
8
1,200
12,276.00
23
1,800
19,548.00
21/12/2020
11
1,600
15,856.00
4
206
2,047.64
22/12/2020
1
200
2,000.00
2
194
1,949.70
23/12/2020
2
200
1,940.00
24/12/2020
1
200
1,992.00
28/12/2020
2
200
1,960.00
3
200
2,000.00
29/12/2020
3
200
1,940.00
7
809
8,130.45
30/12/2020
2
400
4,020.00
5
391
4,007.75
31/12/2020
4
200
2,000.00
1
200
2,040.00
Contacts:
MEDINCELL