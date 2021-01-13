Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

18,554 shares

€ 239,450.07

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 560

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 587

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 64,075 shares for 532,909.06

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 68,919 shares for 598,688.89

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

23,398 shares

€ 174,109.53

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 778

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 73,482 shares for 670,186.50

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 71,922 shares for 780,030.28

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 200,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 560 64,075 532,909.06 587 68,919 598,688.89 01/07/2020 3 400 3,060.00 02/07/2020 1 200 1,520.00 1 200 1,560.00 03/07/2020 6 1,000 7,530.00 06/07/2020 5 500 3,705.00 08/07/2020 1 200 1,460.00 09/07/2020 1 1 7.42 1 1 7.42 10/07/2020 1 200 1,500.00 13/07/2020 1 200 1,460.00 14/07/2020 5 400 2,860.00 15/07/2020 1 59 418.90 9 1,200 9,060.00 17/07/2020 7 187 1,402.50 2 500 3,900.00 20/07/2020 4 404 3,070.40 4 600 4,674.00 21/07/2020 1 7 53.48 22/07/2020 2 200 1,580.00 23/07/2020 4 400 3,220.00 24/07/2020 3 400 3,140.00 27/07/2020 23 2,539 18,991.72 23 2,648 20,204.24 28/07/2020 5 226 1,749.24 2 200 1,560.00 29/07/2020 2 374 2,894.76 11 800 6,272.00 30/07/2020 3 401 3,135.82 8 401 3,167.90 31/07/2020 8 1,000 7,780.00 5 600 4,704.00 03/08/2020 18 1,885 14,288.30 04/08/2020 10 1,019 7,408.13 05/08/2020 4 300 2,160.00 10/08/2020 1 1 7.28 1 1 7.28 11/08/2020 3 140 1,036.00 12/08/2020 7 249 1,842.60 13/08/2020 2 211 1,582.50 17/08/2020 2 200 1,460.00 19/08/2020 1 1 7.48 2 201 1,507.50 20/08/2020 2 200 1,480.00 2 200 1,520.00 24/08/2020 4 203 1,481.90 25/08/2020 2 197 1,418.40 27/08/2020 1 1 7.36 1 1 7.36 28/08/2020 1 32 236.80 01/09/2020 11 1,600 11,120.00 5 868 6,154.12 03/09/2020 14 1,356 8,936.04 5 400 2,728.00 04/09/2020 19 2,133 13,928.49 17 2,200 14,850.00 07/09/2020 9 1,000 6,900.00 08/09/2020 7 911 6,076.37 5 723 4,952.55 09/09/2020 1 77 539.00 11/09/2020 2 200 1,360.00 1 200 1,400.00 14/09/2020 2 129 877.20 16/09/2020 1 100 706.00 18/09/2020 1 71 482.80 21/09/2020 6 604 3,986.40 22/09/2020 8 800 5,480.00 23/09/2020 1 200 1,360.00 24/09/2020 6 600 4,002.00 2 400 2,740.00 25/09/2020 4 201 1,326.60 7 598 4,126.20 28/09/2020 13 1,800 13,500.00 36 4,578 35,571.06 29/09/2020 1 1 7.40 5 464 3,554.24 30/09/2020 9 1,000 7,900.00 32 3,562 30,953.78 01/10/2020 11 1,200 8,928.00 02/10/2020 8 1,000 6,870.00 05/10/2020 1 200 1,360.00 07/10/2020 6 400 2,740.00 08/10/2020 6 400 2,680.00 09/10/2020 5 800 5,424.00 8 1,000 6,960.00 12/10/2020 1 200 1,340.00 1 200 1,380.00 13/10/2020 1 200 1,340.00 14/10/2020 9 1,000 7,100.00 15/10/2020 8 1,000 7,010.00 3 600 4,338.00 16/10/2020 3 600 4,380.00 19/10/2020 4 600 4,566.00 20/10/2020 2 400 3,040.00 5 600 4,728.00 21/10/2020 2 400 3,060.00 1 200 1,580.00 22/10/2020 9 1,000 7,400.00 3 600 4,542.00 23/10/2020 3 400 2,900.00 2 310 2,334.30 26/10/2020 3 564 4,032.60 1 54 399.60 27/10/2020 4 400 2,780.00 1 1 7.10 28/10/2020 3 400 2,700.00 1 200 1,380.00 29/10/2020 3 330 2,319.90 7 999 7,192.80 30/10/2020 5 470 3,745.90 24 3,600 29,520.00 02/11/2020 14 2,200 17,116.00 5 600 4,800.00 03/11/2020 4 600 4,500.00 04/11/2020 2 200 1,500.00 3 400 3,060.00 05/11/2020 4 800 6,280.00 06/11/2020 12 1,200 10,020.00 09/11/2020 23 2,200 15,664.00 10/11/2020 2 200 1,500.00 4 400 3,060.00 11/11/2020 7 600 4,500.00 7 800 6,160.00 12/11/2020 4 400 3,288.00 20 2,400 19,992.00 13/11/2020 3 400 3,540.00 8 800 7,344.00 16/11/2020 8 1,200 11,100.00 17/11/2020 10 1,400 12,544.00 3 600 5,430.00 18/11/2020 5 800 7,480.00 19/11/2020 1 200 1,860.00 23 2,800 28,448.00 20/11/2020 28 3,200 32,192.00 16 2,075 21,766.75 23/11/2020 15 1,725 18,992.25 24/11/2020 10 1,349 14,272.42 3 200 2,140.00 25/11/2020 16 2,251 22,960.20 12 2,000 20,800.00 26/11/2020 7 1,000 10,260.00 12 1,000 10,470.00 27/11/2020 5 600 6,258.00 10 1,200 12,744.00 30/11/2020 3 200 2,100.00 7 800 8,760.00 01/12/2020 10 845 8,990.80 2 400 4,300.00 02/12/2020 5 800 8,840.00 03/12/2020 4 555 6,010.65 04/12/2020 6 800 8,480.00 5 400 4,300.00 07/12/2020 1 200 2,100.00 08/12/2020 16 2,200 22,220.00 6 600 6,318.00 09/12/2020 6 600 6,018.00 12 1,200 12,360.00 10/12/2020 21 1,600 15,424.00 5 800 7,864.00 11/12/2020 6 800 7,616.00 3 600 5,880.00 14/12/2020 19 1,600 16,096.00 15/12/2020 13 1,690 16,477.50 16/12/2020 6 800 7,896.00 17/12/2020 3 510 5,033.70 2 400 4,060.00 18/12/2020 8 1,200 12,276.00 23 1,800 19,548.00 21/12/2020 11 1,600 15,856.00 4 206 2,047.64 22/12/2020 1 200 2,000.00 2 194 1,949.70 23/12/2020 2 200 1,940.00 24/12/2020 1 200 1,992.00 28/12/2020 2 200 1,960.00 3 200 2,000.00 29/12/2020 3 200 1,940.00 7 809 8,130.45 30/12/2020 2 400 4,020.00 5 391 4,007.75 31/12/2020 4 200 2,000.00 1 200 2,040.00

