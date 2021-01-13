Bon Secours Mercy Health Introduces Advantus Health Partners

New group purchasing organization will help health organizations secure cost-saving efficiencies, leading to more affordable and higher-quality patient care

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country, today announces the launch of Advantus Health Partners. Advantus is a group purchasing organization (GPO) led by health care professionals and providers that aims to ignite momentum to reduce health care costs in the United States.

In addition to identifying cost-savings efficiencies through purchasing, Advantus offers expertise in distribution and logistics, inventory management, clinical integration and many other integrated supply chain solutions.

The GPO will use advanced data and analytic systems to help partners modernize, track and inform sourcing and logistic decisions to create more efficient operations. With its experience, size and depth of industry knowledge, Advantus is uniquely equipped to help organizations meet their business goals and optimize their operations, including such critical but often overlooked business areas as information technology.

"We know for many health organizations, having the insight and counsel that Advantus provides will be instrumental in setting them up for future success and reducing the overall cost of care," said Dan Hurry, president, Advantus Health Partners and chief supply chain officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Our advanced operations model, integrated logistics solutions and our alignment with clinicians in product and device decisions enable us to provide a wide variety of strategic, customized business solutions to partner facilities across the country."

Advantus will partner with community hospitals, academic medical centers, regional integrated delivery networks, national health systems, critical access hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician clinics to provide a variety of solutions essential to streamlining workflows and improving scale.

For more information, visit www.AdvantusHP.com.

About Advantus Health Partners

Advantus Health Partners is a group purchasing organization operated by and for health care professionals. With innovation at the forefront, an advanced operations model and years of expertise in the area of effective group purchasing, Advantus offers a portfolio of solutions to further drive value beyond contracting, all with the singular goal of reducing health care costs across the country. Advantus is committed to helping organizations meet business goals through streamlined supply chain management, organizational purchasing, operations, strategic sourcing and cost-savings efficiencies. Advantus is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health's portfolio of customizable business-to-business health care offerings, including Conduit Health Partners and Harness Health Partners. To learn more, visit AdvantusHP.com.

