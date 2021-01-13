Addition of the Florida-based heat pump manufacturer will strengthen Fluidra's leadership position in the pool heating category.

Fluidra, a global leader in pool and wellness equipment, has completed the acquisition of all of the substantial assets of Built Right, a trusted Florida-based manufacturer of heat pumps.

Built Right specializes in manufacturing and servicing high-performance heat pumps from its Punta Gorda, Florida, headquarters. Known for its attention to detail and high-touch customer service, Built Right is a well-respected manufacturer within Florida, the largest heat pump territory within the United States.

Bruce Brooks, CEO of Fluidra, said: "The purchase of Built Right will allow us to further expand our product portfolio and increase our presence in the fast-growing North American heat pump category and represents an important step forward in our strategic plan for the area."

The addition of Built Right heat pumps to the Fluidra portfolio further strengthens the company's position as a leader in pool and spa heating solutions. Built Right will continue to operate out of its Punta Gorda, Florida, headquarters.

