DJ ALD: Update on liquidity contract

ALD ALD: Update on liquidity contract 13-Jan-2021 / 20:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 13 January 2021 Update on liquidity contract

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ALD

Under the liquidity contract entered between ALD and Kepler Cheuvreux on December 1st, 2017, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2020: - 129,600 shares - EUR 374,836.00 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 691 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 766 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 162,064 shares for EUR 1,594,266.70 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 189,139 shares for EUR 1,897,831.99

As a reminder:

* the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account: - 156,675 shares - EUR 71,406.27 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,077 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 720 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 231,314 shares for EUR 2,563,587.80 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 162,325 shares for EUR 1,787,099.53

* the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 2,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Termination and implementation of the liquidity contract

As of January 13th, 2021, ALD has terminated the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

As of the termination date, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: - 65,089 shares - EUR 249,145

From January 14th, 2021, and for a period of one year, renewable by tacit agreement, ALD has entrusted Exane BNP Paribas with the implementation of a liquidity contract covering ALD shares (ISIN code FR0013258662) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, that complies with the code of ethics issued by AMAFI on March 8, 2011 and approved by Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 21 of the same year.

The following resources have been credited to the liquidity account to fund these market-making transactions: - 125,089 shares - EUR 429,145.98

In this context, the resources allocated to the liquidity contract have been increased by EUR500,000.

Press contact

Stephanie Jonville

ALD Communication Department

Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6 700 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-September 2020).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: ALD Liquidity contract

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1160504 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1160504 13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2021 15:01 ET (20:01 GMT)