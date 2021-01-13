Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options ("Stock Options") under the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of five years expiring January 13, 2026.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

