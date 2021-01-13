Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis enterprise, has established a partnership with renowned Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Cody "No Love" Garbrandt.

As Vibe's e-commerce and digital marketing initiatives take the forefront of the company's strategic planning, the partnership with Garbrandt will accelerate growth through the MMA fighter's social media following of over 3 million and fuel the expansion of Vibe's digital presence.

The collaboration consists of a new line of cannabis pre-rolls featuring the Cody "No Love" designation. The products are produced by Vibe's premium indoor cultivation company, Hype Cannabis Co., and consist of unique products that reflect the MMA fighters training regimen:

Train - Hype Sativa - the perfect way to start your day

Recover - Hype Hybrid - mid-day use and post-training relaxation

Knock Out - Hype Indica - intended to naturally promote sleep and maximize recovery

The products are created from a blend of premium cannabis strains, which are in increasingly high demand on Vibe's online storefronts. Each product is made available in all Vibe retail locations and online at www.vibebycalifornia.com.

The initiative reflects Vibe's strategic efforts to increase its digital presence, the dedication to align with the needs and interests of the current clientele while providing the highest standards in customer service, and the premium quality product expected by Vibe's growing customer base.

About Hype Cannabis Co.

Hype Cannabis Co. produces hand-picked cannabis products, naturally cured, and trimmed by hand in limited batches. Hype cultivators are involved from cultivation to packaging ensuring the consumer receives the highest quality craft product. The pesticide-free process produces a diverse range of strains from popular crowd-pleasers to unique strains cultivated for a variety of taste sensations and experiences.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe is a trusted, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis organization that proudly serves hundreds of thousands of clients annually through its retail dispensaries and operates cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution, e-commerce, home delivery, and manufacturers Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

About Cody "No Love" Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt is an American professional mixed martial artist training out of Sacramento, California. As a highly decorated wrestler and amateur boxer, Garbrandt's 2012 debut as a professional fighter has led to a professional record of 12-3 and a bantamweight championship title. In 2018, Garbrandt announced the publication of his book, The Pact, which outlines the athlete's early life and promise to his friend and leukemia survivor, Maddux Maple. Garbrandt continues his fighting career and boasts a following of 3 million people worldwide.

