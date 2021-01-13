UntappedLab is an investor marketing technology dedicated to supporting Issuers, IR and PR professionals in reaching online retail investor communities around the world with data-driven measurable investor marketing tools.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - UntappedLab announces the exclusive launch of its proprietary Investor Marketing platform to select partners, helping them raise awareness of their investment offerings.

"2020 has been a big year for the retail investor. The power of retail investors is abundantly clear, almost more powerful than the professional or accredited investor, even changing the character of the market. Individual investors now account for about 20% of activity in the stock-market and almost one-quarter of trades. This has created a completely untapped target market of investor for investor relations (IR) professionals to reach out to about their investment opportunity," said founder Lior Ishai.

Retail investors do their own research and formulate trade ideas online. They use online publications and investing and trading social media groups and financial forums. UntappedLab's proprietary Investor Marketing platform is an extensive digital marketing program that is focused on supporting issuers reach retail investors that until now have largely been neglected by the investment community. The platform:

Rapidly and strategically shares company news where investors already are-online.

Amplifies awareness within targeted audiences of 14.8 million potential retail investors and attracts new investors and day traders to an offering.

Syndicates content to over 300 private and closed digital channels, providing access to untapped investor communities.

Delivers in-depth reporting and analytics to support business and investor marketing decisions.

UntappedLab is first being launched to 15 select partners and then will roll-out a launch to the public in the first quarter of 2021. The platform includes tools that support news syndication, reputation management, social listening, retail investor lead generation, social media marketing, and more.

About UntappedLab

UntappedLab is an investor marketing technology dedicated to supporting Issuers, IR, and PR professionals reach online retail investor communities around the world. With just a few clicks, company news, media coverage, stock story, and more is placed in front of an audience of over 14.8 million potential retail investors and day traders. Company information is shared where investors are discussing opportunities and making decisions every day - online.

UntappedLab's proprietary technology advances the way public, pre-IPO, and Regulation A+ companies can gain access to interested, qualified investors, on an unprecedented scale.

