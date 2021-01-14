The UK-ASEAN Energy Efficiency Accelerator is supporting food and beverage companies in Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to improve their energy efficiency and reduce energy costs under the ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme, funded by the UK Government's Prosperity Fund.

The Carbon Trust has today launched the UK-ASEAN Energy Efficiency Accelerator (the Accelerator) to support businesses across Southeast Asia scale up energy efficiency improvements. Set to run until March 2022 the Accelerator will primarily focus on the food and beverage sector in Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, supporting companies at different stages of their energy management journey to help them realise the importance of energy efficiency.

The food and beverage sector has been identified for this targeted support as it is one of the most energy consuming industrial sectors in the region, with the potential to save up to 4.5Mtoe in energy consumption (or 35% of total current energy consumption). Programme support is available to small, medium and large companies involved in processing and manufacturing of food and beverages.

Funded by the UK Government Prosperity Fund through the ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme, the Accelerator aims to promote improved energy efficiency target setting and performance through the adoption of energy management systems.

To help companies improve their understanding of where opportunities for energy efficiency exist, a series of open access energy savings guides covering seven of the most common processes in the food and beverage sector, including refrigeration, cooking, distillation and drying are now available. A guide on establishing an energy management system aligned to ISO50001 global best practice is also readily available.

In addition, the Accelerator will be delivering free to access capacity building workshops and technical assistance to companies of all sizes ranging from small to large multi-national companies. The aim of the support is to help companies to understand their current energy use, set energy efficiency targets, identify energy savings opportunities, take steps to set up new energy management systems or improve existing systems, and develop tailored internal capacity building workshops.

As part of the Accelerator, a series of online events related to energy efficiency in the food and beverage sector will be hosted. Together with knowledge partner Spirax Sarco, the Accelerator will deliver a virtual training session on optimising steam system generation, distribution, and end-user efficiencies in the food and beverage sector on the 26th January at 15:30 (GMT+8).

Jane Ellaway, Head of Prosperity Fund, Southeast Asia, said:

"The launch of the UK-ASEAN Energy Efficiency Accelerator provides a great opportunity for the food and beverage sector to kick start their journey towards better energy efficiency and management. This investment in Energy Efficiency is important, as part of a green and resilient economic recovery; as well as to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. The UK is pleased to be a partner in this effort and hopes that the Accelerator can be the platform to share the UK's knowledge and best practice in this area."

Chris Stephens, Director Asia, the Carbon Trust, commented:

"We are delighted to be able to draw on our extensive experience in energy efficiency to offer free support to local businesses to reduce their energy bills and cut emissions at the same time. We are seeing more companies around the world set ambitious energy efficiency targets as a central pillar of their sustainability strategies and we're excited to be supporting leading businesses to do the same in Southeast Asia. This is the right time for businesses to be implementing low cost energy efficiency measures it's a win for them and for the planet."

The UK-ASEAN Energy Efficiency Accelerator will run until the end of March 2022.

About the Carbon Trust

Established in 2001, the Carbon Trust works with businesses, governments and institutions around the world, helping them contribute to, and benefit from, a more sustainable future through carbon reduction, resource efficiency strategies, and commercialising low carbon businesses, systems and technologies.

The Carbon Trust:

works with corporates and governments, helping them to align their strategies with climate science and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement

provides expert advice and assurance, giving investors and financial institutions the confidence that green finance will have genuinely green outcomes

supports the development of low carbon technologies and solutions, building the foundations for the energy system of the future.

Headquartered in London, the Carbon Trust has a global team of over 200 staff, representing over 30 nationalities based across five continents.

