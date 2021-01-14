Reindeer Auto Relocation: Reindeer Auto Announces Turner Daugherty Employee of the Year

The Auto Relocation Software Developer is the 2020 Employee of the Year.

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Reindeer Auto Relocation recently held its annual awards ceremony. The award for Employee of the Year went to Turner Daugherty, Senior software developer for the domestic, international, and freight relocation service.

Joining Reindeer Auto in March of 2018, Daugherty quickly became an integral part of Reindeer Auto's team, juggling the numerous requests from upper management. The Indiana native graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

"He is always behind the scenes making sure everything is running smoothly so we can all do our jobs," says Andy Hadley, Director of Sales at Reindeer Auto. "We appreciate his dedication. His commitment and hard work this year have certainly contributed to our continued success."

Daugherty is responsible for creating, installing, and maintaining business systems for Reindeer Auto. He develops and maintains Reindeer Auto's online booking, car transport quote tool, and follow up systems to ensure communications run smoothly between Reindeer Auto and their clients.

Reindeer Auto's Employee of the Year Award is their highest award given each year. It recognizes an employee who is not only committed to their job but goes above and beyond his or her duties. Daugherty was chosen for his positive attitude and exemplary work ethic, effectively handling his work in the rapidly changing workflow. He works well both individually and as a team member contributing to Reindeer Auto's 2020 year's success.

Reindeer Auto Relocation is an industry leader in domestic, international, and freight relocation service. The logistic support team uses technology and training to plan and execute efficient transportation of vehicles or freight of any kind from one location to another.

Reindeer Auto headquarters is located in Zionsville, Indiana. Their extensive network is licensed, bonded, and insured. Their logistics team has the experience needed to oversee the details in planning unique moves. Relocation services are provided by air, rail, or water freight. For more information on Reindeer Auto, or to contact them, go to https://reindeerauto.com/.

