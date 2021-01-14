Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - EGF Health Holdings Corp. announced today that it has closed a private placement of 6,515,277 units at a price of $0.325 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,117,465. Each unit consisted of one common share and a half warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share on or before January 8, 2022.

Finder's fees of $43,973 were paid on the private placement. In addition, 135,300 Finders Warrants were issued with an exercise price of $0.50 per share and an expiry date January 8, 2022.

About EGF Health Holdings Corp.

EGF Health Holdings Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based early-stage life sciences and technology company seeking to acquire or develop business ventures in health and technologies.

EGF HEALTH HOLDINGS CORP.

Derrick Gaon

CEO and Director

derrickgaon@gmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

