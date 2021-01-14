Dr. Sabrina Black to host Vision Board session Before Shareholder call

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2021) - Minerco, Inc. (OTC: MINE) Behind every great accomplishment is a great vision. The first hour of the January 24, 2021 Shareholder call will be a Vision Board Party. Shareholders are encouraged to prepare a vision board for 2021. Minerco will share it's vision and plans to lead the health and wellness industry past current limitations and help individuals have extraordinary, abundant lives.

Minerco has titled the Summit after the mythic Sankofa bird, which flies forward while looking backward to directly symbolize the goal of the Summit, which is for shareholders to have a clear understanding of Minerco's present, ensure our future while recognizing the past work to get to this space. The Vision Board hour is to be facilitated by Dr. Sabrina Black, renowned counselor, speaker, author, professor, mentor, and life coach.

"We are excited to announce our Sankofa shareholder and vision Summit January 24, 2021," stated Paul Hoonjan, President of Minerco Inc. "This call will provide shareholders with the Company's objectives for this year, as well as welcoming Dr. Sabrina Black to assist in charting our personal journey. We believe in giving good vibes and helping to shape the personal vision for ourselves and shareholders, bringing good energy to the world. New Ownership, New Leadership, New Direction, will be our discussion coupled with guided Meditation and a Vision Quest. We look forward to having a dialogue with our shareholders."

January 24th 2021 5pm EST

Register early with the following link https://minercoinc.zoom.us/s/98207142628

About Minerco, Inc. (OTC: MINE)

Minerco Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) is a publicly traded company currently focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushroom. The company is committed in creating shareholder's value by ensuring constant development in the magic mushroom and cannabis industries.

Minerco's Blockchain Token for Psilocybin purchases and investments: SHRU (etherium network).

Minerco, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

