11 patents granted in 2020 including seven in the United States

Carbios holds 38 patent families worldwide, 18 of which protect its innovative biorecycling process of PET plastics and textiles

Carbios (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a Company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, significantly strengthened its international patent portfolio for the year 2020.

Since its creation, Carbios has secured and strengthened its Intellectual Property portfolio by protecting its key innovations in research and industrial development. At the end of 2020, Carbios held 38 patent families worldwide, 18 of which protect its recycling process as well as the associated proprietary PET-degrading enzymes.

In 2020, the Company's portfolio was enriched by four new patent families on new PET enzymes, significantly consolidating the Company's pioneering position in the identification, development and optimization of degrading enzymes. "2020 was a year of great news for Carbios! After the scientific recognition of our enzymatic PET recycling technology by the prestigious journal Nature, the issuance of these international patents validates the innovative and significant character of our technology and thus confirms our technological advance in the development of sustainable solutions for the management of plastics and textiles lifecycle." said Lise Lucchesi, Intellectual Property Director of Carbios.

Eleven patents were granted (including 7 in the United States), on all of the Company's projects in 2020, bringing the total number of granted patents in Carbios' portfolio to 33. Two patents in particular have been granted in the United States on the PET enzymes described in the journal Nature1. At the same time, Carbios completed the coverage of its historical family of patents on its enzymatic PET recycling process with new grants in Canada, China and India (in addition to the grants already obtained in the United States, Europe and Japan2

Carbios' expansive portfolio is an indication of its role as a global leader in the field of PET recycling. By protecting the Company's IP, Carbios is securing its current and future industrial partners a strategic, and competitive advantage in key markets.

Prof. Dr. Uwe T. Bornscheuer, who is a member of Carbios' Scientific Committee, said: "I am delighted by the major breakthroughs achieved in the development of the first highly efficient enzymatic recycling process, which has been developed by Carbios and its partners. This innovation is now further underlined by the granted patents. I am convinced these achievements and inventions represent an excellent basis for the creation of a circular economy for the widely used polyester PET."

About Carbios:

Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader energy transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds a majority stake alongside the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance.

For more information, please visit https://carbios.fr/en/

Twitter: Carbios Linkedin: Carbios Instagram: carbioshq

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

