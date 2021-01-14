International researchers have developed a silicon heterojunction PV cell with textured surfaces to accommodate the perovskite top cell. They optimized the rear transparent electrode to collect as much albedo as possible and achieved five different perovskite bandgaps by altering the iodide-to-bromide ratio in the perovskites, resulting in a higher open-circuit voltage.Researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, the University of Toronto, the University of Bologna, and Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have jointly built a bifacial solar ...

