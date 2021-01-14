Solar developers have until Feb. 10 to bid for the capacity, which will be awarded through international competitive bidding, followed by a reverse auction.From pv magazine India State-owned power producer NTPC has opened global bids to set up 190 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the Nokh Solar Park in Rajasthan. The Nokh solar park is being developed through Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co. at Nokh, Jaisalmer district. The project is to be developed under the "Open" category, which allows the use of solar cells and modules of any origin. NTPC will sign a power purchase agreement with ...

