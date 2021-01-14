For the first time since LevelTen Energy began tracking the U.S. market, solar power purchase agreement offer prices rose in 2020, with fourth-quarter prices 11.5% higher than a year earlier.From pv magazine USA For the first time since LevelTen Energy began reporting on power purchase agreement prices in the second quarter of 2018, solar PPA offer prices rose in 2020, with fourth-quarter prices rising 11.5% year on year, for an average price of $30.56 per MWh. Broken down by independent system operator, PJM experienced the highest prices, averaging $37.5/MWh. That was followed by MISO at $33.7/MWh, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...