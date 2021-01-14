Healthcare region pioneering digital pathology reviews in Denmark with Sectra--aims to significantly shorten cancer turn-around times

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare provider Region of Southern Denmark has gone live with a digital pathology solution from international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B). The IT solution makes it possible for pathologists at the region's four hospitals to review and collaborate around cases in a way that is not possible with microscopes. This supports increased efficiency in primary diagnostics, thereby improving cancer care.

"Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has been carried out according to schedule and budget, and I am proud of and impressed by the outstanding collaboration that made this possible. For the Region of Southern Denmark to move to full-scale digital pathology is a milestone for cancer care in Denmark as it is key to meeting the ambitions for shorter lead times set by the national cancer care pathways," says Sune Henriksen, President, Sectra Denmark.

The Region of Southern Denmark is the first Danish healthcare region to digitize pathology in full scale. With Sectra's digital pathology solution, resource utilization and sub-specialization can be optimized at the region's four geographically dispersed hospitals. This enables the region to provide all patients with equal access to healthcare services, regardless of their location. The go-live follows the contract announced in 2019.

Digitizing pathology brings pathologists new functionality beyond the microscope. Without the need for physical glass slides, digital access enables them to instantly access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals as well as the possibility to benefit from evolving technology such as AI. The digital solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. Digital access further facilitates second opinions, external reading resources, and specialist consultations.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs, and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Because the offering is built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at sectra.com/medical.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

