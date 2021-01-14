KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index UCITS ETF (Ticker: KURE) Launches on the London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KraneShares"), a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, is pleased to announce the launch of the KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index UCITS ETF (Ticker: KURE) on the London Stock Exchange.

KURE tracks the performance of the MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index, which includes publicly listed companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and the United States that are involved in the health care industry, specifically: patent and generic pharmaceuticals, hospital administration, biotechnology, medical equipment production, health care IT, and traditional Chinese medicine. In 2020, the index returned 68.94%*.

China is one of the fastest-growing major health care markets globally, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 13%, compared to just 3% in the United States and 2% in Japan1. In 2015 China surpassed Japan to become the second-largest health care market globally2. Since then, total health care expenditure in China has nearly doubled from $594 billion to over $1 trillion in 20193.

There is still an opportunity for considerable growth in China's health care market as per capita health care spending still lags other top health care markets at just $501, compared to an average of over $5,700 for the world's top eight health care markets4.

"We believe China's health care sector presents a compelling investment growth opportunity," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "We see several long term catalysts for the sector, including increasing demand for health care from China's aging population, a rising middle class, increasing health care spending per capita, innovation, and technological advancement."

For more information about KURE, visit kraneshares.eu/kureln

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. The firm is focused on providing investors with strategies to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. KraneShares ETFs represent innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on the firm and its partners' in-depth knowledge of investing. These strategies allow investors to stay current on global market trends and provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

*Data from MSCI as of 31 December 2020. Index returns are for illustrative purposes only. Index performance returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index.

Statista, "Health expenditure in China from 2000 to 2018", retrieved 31 Dec 2020 . Major health care markets defined as top five global markets by the World Health Organization. Data from the World Health Organization as of 31 Dec 2015 . Statista, "Total health care expenditure China 2019", retrieved 31 Dec 2020 . World Health Organization as of 31 Dec 2019 , retrieved on 31 Dec 2020 .

Important Notes

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.kraneshares.eu. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment, or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. It is not, under any circumstances, intended for distribution to the general public. You are accessing information which constitutes a financial promotion under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). In relation to the United Kingdom, this information is only directed at, and may only be distributed to, persons who are "Investment Professionals" (being persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments) within the meaning of article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order "), persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the financial promotion order apply, or persons to whom distribution may otherwise lawfully be made.

Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made.

For additional fund information, please visit kraneshares.eu or www.dmsgovernance.com.