Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Certificate of Free Sale from the Los Angles Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Company to export its Organic Hemp Lip Balm, Organic Hemp Hydration Cream, and Organic Hemp Salve internationally.

A Certificate of Free Sale is a document required in certain countries or for certain commodities, certifying that the specified imported goods are normally and freely sold in the exporting country's open markets and are approved. The certification is the first step in exporting its products to Central America, South America, and Europe. The Company has already spent one year in garnering importation certification for Central America and South America and is in the application process to send retail products to Europe and Asia.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://www.sweetearthcbdcorp.com/

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com .

Sweet Earth also operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com .

