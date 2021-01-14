Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC PINK: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee (the "CVLAC"). The CVLAC is open to, and consists of, individuals and companies that each have a vested interest in the development of lithium assets within the Clayton Valley of Nevada. The vision of the CVLAC is the collaboration of its members towards development, data, possible mergers and acquisitions and all relevant dealings within the Clayton Valley regarding lithium. For more information, please visit cvlac.biz

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz states, "We are excited to join the CVLAC at a time when the spotlight on lithium companies in Nevada has never shined brighter. Recent developments have fueled a resurgence in sentiment towards lithium in Nevada and we want to remind our shareholders, and the market in general, that Cruz maintains a footprint in the Clayton Valley and is one of the few companies that has access to the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America (see map below). On January 7th, 2021, Albemarle Corp (ALB-NYSE) announced their plan to 'expand capacity at the company's lithium production facility at Silver Peak in Clayton Valley, Nevada.' In addition, Tesla's Elon Musk had recently expressed interest in acquiring Nevada lithium projects. Cruz is very encouraged by the renewed focus on lithium in Nevada as well as cobalt prices at a year high which has the global electric vehicle market seeing exponential growth. We also still have approximately $1.5 million in the treasury which enables the Company to be nimble. Management is confident that 2021 will be a transformative year for Cruz."





Figure 1: Clayton Valley Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/72046_09300271446c29b9_002full.jpg

The company has granted an aggregate of four million stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the company in accordance with the company's stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of seven cents and are exercisable for a period of one year from the date of grant.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

