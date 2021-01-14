The solar energy community will be part of a citizen energy community aimed at covering the energy needs of half of the citizens of an Italian, small northern municipality.Magliano Alpi is the first Italian municipality to establish a renewable energy community (REC) in Italy, after new rules and incentives were defined in the second half of 2020. The commune aims to create a network of RECs in its territory to cover the energy needs of half of its citizens, banking on the "unprecedented" public funds. "Currently we have seven members connected to the REC, of which three are public buildings," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...