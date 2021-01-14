Kuato retains EdTech focus and enters VR space with new patent

UK-based EdTech gaming studio, Kuato Studios, has raised £4.5m in a round led by Horizons Ventures and is launching 'Panic Room' its first virtual reality title.

Renowned for creating award-winning apps and education-based games and for partnering with well-known brands such as Disney and Marvel Kuato wants to use 'Panic Room' to showcase how VR can be used in new and innovative ways. 'Panic Room', empowered by Kuato's newly-patented 'Actor/Director' platform, is the world's first cross-platform, socially-interactive virtual reality game, opening the developer up to new platforms and audiences.

Kuato's patented Actor/Director platform allows gamers to interact and engage in a shared online space. A typical Actor-Director arrangement involves a VR headset-wearing 'Actor' interacting with a virtual 3D world, which can be viewed and controlled by a 'Director' through a secondary device such as a tablet, mobile phone, or PC. This approach elevates VR from a typically solo activity to a more interactive and shared experience. While creating a bit of fun, Kuato is also demonstrating how third parties such as parents, teachers or carers can have visibility of a child during VR gameplay.

Mark Horneff, Managing Director of Kuato Studios, said: "Virtual reality has progressed significantly over the last decade, but a primary issue stems from the fact it's a single-person experience. We are incredibly excited to be launching this game as part of our ambition to shift into the VR market."

"In the current circumstances where interactions are at arm's length and done remotely, we wanted to offer gamers the chance to escape but stay connected with friends and family, and also open the platform up to third party developers to use as well. 'Panic Room' is an internet-based experience which can be played over Zoom or with two individuals in close proximity a concept we will apply to other developments to support family connectivity."

"Our aim is to create compelling and memorable virtual reality experiences where gamers of all ages can share moments with their friends online. Our model offers a simple, social and cost-effective solution. Our vision is to test out the technology with 'Panic Room' and then extend it to our library of games, which align with Kuato's education-driven ethos where children can learn and play, whilst parents, carers or teachers can oversee gameplay."

Teddy Chatjaval of Horizons Ventures added: "We are thrilled to continue our close relationship with Kuato Studios at this exciting time when they are developing the 'Actor/Director' platform for VR. This is a testament to Kuato's longevity and adaptability to the ever-changing interactive entertainment landscape."

ENDS

About Kuato Studios

Founded in 2011, Kuato Studios is an educational gaming company focused on redefining the way children learn. Harnessing the knowledge of a team consisting of award-winning teachers and top creative developers, the UK business has partnerships with household brands including Disney, Marvel and Dreamworks.

Embedded within its core game mechanics, cutting edge analytics software can pinpoint the unique position of each and every user's learning development. With almost a decade of operation, the team has created 14 apps and games which have been No.1 on over 500 App Store charts worldwide. Now focused on virtual reality, Kuato's patented Actor/Director game mechanic takes VR from a solitary activity to a shared experience.

Additional notes on 'Panic Room'

'Panic Room' is platform-agnostic and highly accessible. The game is currently run on the Oculus Rift and has compatibility with a wide variety of platforms such as iOS, Google Play, and PC, with more additional platforms on the horizon.

You can download the compatible 'Panic Room' app on the Apple App Store and Google Play now.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/panic-room-companion-app/id1511750568

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kuatostudios.panicroom

About Horizons Ventures

Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Mr Li Ka-shing, is a leading investor in some of the world's most innovative companies and disruptive technologies including Spotify, Zoom, DeepMind, Perfect Day, Impossible Foods and Genvid.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005003/en/

Contacts:

Romana Shah

Kuato@fieldhouseassociates.com