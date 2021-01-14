Precision Medicine Group Significantly Expands Cell And Gene Therapy Expertise With Acquisition Of Project Farma

LEADING BIO-ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING SERVICES FIRM CATALYZES THE LAUNCH OF PRECISION'S CELL AND GENE THERAPY OFFERING-'PRECISION ADVANCE'-ADDRESSING THE UNIQUE CHALLENGES OF CELL & GENE THERAPY INNOVATORS, FROM DEVELOPMENT THROUGH COMMERCIALIZATION

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine Group ("PMG") announced today it has acquired Project Farma, a patient-focused bioengineering services firm that supports life science innovators in the manufacturing and scale-up of advanced therapies. Project Farma provides Precision a market-leading expertise in the manufacturing of life-changing medicines, with a unique focus in the rapidly growing area of cell and gene therapy. The acquisition adds Project Farma's unique expertise to Precision's suite of end-to-end cell and gene therapy capabilities to support development and commercialization.

Led by executive leaders Anshul Mangal, John Khoury, and Tony Khoury, Project Farma has distinguished itself as a global leader in planning and implementing complex biomanufacturing strategies and facilities for clients that range from start-up biotechnology companies to global biopharmaceutical companies and academic medical centers. Project Farma has led more than a dozen manufacturing facility builds with capital investments greater than $1 billion (including some of the leading FDA-approved cell and gene therapy medicines).

Mark Clein, CEO of Precision Medicine Group, commented on the acquisition, "Since 2013, Precision has supported over 70% of the FDA- approved cell and gene therapies and is now even better positioned to support the hundreds of therapeutic new entrants coming to market. With our acquisition of Project Farma, Precision is the only life-science services company with true end-to-end capabilities in cell and gene therapy."

Project Farma will be part of Precision for Medicine, PMG's research and development services arm. Commenting on the acquisition, Precision for Medicine's president Chad Clark explains, "In today's highly competitive and scrutinized advanced therapies marketplace, ensuring a safe, scalable, and high-quality manufacturing capability can be the difference between success and failure. Project Farma are the experts at defining and developing the optimal manufacturing strategy and leading implementation of a customized solution. This essential capability is now expanded and leveraged by the comprehensive cell and gene therapy services available through Precision ADVANCE."

Anshul Mangal shared, "We are excited to join Precision's cell and gene therapy collective, leveraging interconnected services to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of advanced therapies." Added Tony Khoury, "We realize Precision ADVANCE presents an unbelievable opportunity to further next generation medicines and to further Project Farma's and Precision's shared mission to positively impact as many patients and families as possible."

To find out more about Project Farma's innovative biomanufacturing and validation services, please visit the website at projectfarma.com.

To find out more about Project Farma and the end-to-end capabilities of Precision ADVANCE, the cell and gene therapy collective, please visit: precisionmedicinegrp.com/advance.

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life science companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that integrate clinical trial execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data sciences. This convergence of trials, labs and data sciences is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with over 2,100 people in 35 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

About Project Farma

Project Farma is a consulting firm providing biomanufacturing strategy and execution. Project Farma's services include providing technical operations strategy such as pipeline evaluation and mobilization, make vs buy, and GMP infrastructure and startup. They also include strategy execution by managing capital projects, CDMO selection and management, tech transfers and facility builds and providing engineering services in automation, validation, quality, reliability and maintenance. Project Farma clients include startups, established life science corporations, advanced therapy organizations, universities, hospitals, government agencies, financial institutions, not-for-profits, and CROs/CMOs. For more information, visit projectfarma.com.

About Precision ADVANCE, the cell & gene therapy collective

Precision ADVANCE is a focused collection of interconnected services and teams uniquely positioned to address the complexities of clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial needs to successfully bring a cell or gene therapy to market. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com/advance.