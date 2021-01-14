Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen due to the company's merger with Vestjysk Bank A/S (continuing). Last day of trading shares issues by Den Jyske Sparekasse will be today, 14 January 2021. ISIN: DK0060978476 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Den Jyske Sparekasse -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 9,929,176 shares (DKK 99,291,760) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 39 17 84 43 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3010 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DJS -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 163680 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=835937