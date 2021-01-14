itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity

BIELEFELD, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world's most successful SAP service providers, is enhancing its sustainability by converting to 100 percent green electricity in Germany. This change took effect on January 1, 2021 and covers itelligence's data centers in Bautzen and Bielefeld and the office premises in Bautzen, Bielefeld and Dresden.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions: "itelligence's motto 'We Transform. Trust into Value' does not only apply in the area of consulting. With this change, we are demonstrating that we are not only committed to our customers' success but also to an ecofriendly, sustainable approach in our business operations."

André Walter, Vice President Global Managed Services - Cloud Infrastructure Services, responsible for the data centers around the world at itelligence, adds: "By changing to certified green electricity, we are reducing our CO2 footprint, fostering regenerative energies and purposefully pursuing our Green IT Investment strategy."

As of January 1 of this year, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is procuring electricity obtained from sustainable sources, such as wind, sunlight, hydropower, geothermal plants and biogas, from energy provider E.ON Energie Deutschland.

Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, CEO of E.ON Energie Deutschland comments: "By taking the step of a wholesale change to certified green electricity from E.ON, itelligence is providing further impetus to the green digitalization, actively supporting the successful realization of the Energy Transition in Germany's business world."

itelligence's annual energy consumption amounts to 10 million kilowatt hours, roughly corresponding to that of 2,500 four-person households, i.e. almost a small town. At its three German data centers, Bautzen, Bautzen/Salzenforst and Bielefeld, itelligence runs over 11,700 servers for some 1,000 managed cloud services customers. Including the office buildings in Bautzen and Dresden and the Bielefeld head office of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, some 1,800 employees of the company now work using green electricity in Germany.

