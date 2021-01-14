Answering the unmet need for recycle ready retort packaging, flexible packaging leader, ProAmpac, announced its patent-pending breakthrough innovation ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000. Suited for pet and human food, RT-3000 pouches are available in both stand-up and three-side seal configurations and are EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications.

As a recycle ready mono-material, RT-3000 is focused on difficult-to-recycle multi-material applications like retort. As with other ProAmpac sustainable solutions, RT-3000 is designed to run at similar filling and processing speeds as current multi-material structures that aren't recyclable.

"RT-3000 is the newest member of the ProActive Sustainability product family, a comprehensive set of packaging solutions that are helping our customers meet their greener packaging goals," said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. "A revolutionary innovation, this recycle ready solution was built on ProAmpac's material science expertise and significant experience in retort pouch design. Engineered to run on existing high-speed filling lines, RT-3000 maintains filling machine efficiency."

Available in clear or opaque options, RT-3000 offers excellent stiffness for stand-up shelf appearance and very high puncture and flex-crack resistance for safe product handling and distribution.

"The multi-year development included successful validation on commercial high-speed filling lines and qualification in commercial retort chambers. RT-3000 delivers exceptional thermal stability, excellent stain and grease resistance, easyopen tear performance, and a superior oxygen and moisture barrier. Able to withstand aggressive retort conditions of 130oC without sacrificing barrier properties, RT-3000 has been successfully tested in advance of our commercialization," states Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation for ProAmpac.

With its mono-material design, RT-3000 has a high recovery potential during advanced recycling. RT-3000 is well-positioned for the future of recycling and is designed to support a circular economy.

"Designed for maximum recovery in advanced recycling streams, RT-3000 supports emerging sustainability legislation in Europe as well as commitments made by retailers and manufacturers for more mono-material packaging. We are confident RT-3000 is well positioned to advance the sustainability goals of our customers," states Tabatabaei.

To learn more about ProAmpac's Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 contact Nathan Klettlinger, market manager, at Nathan.Klettlinger@ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

