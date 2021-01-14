According to official statistics from grid operator TEIAS, the country's cumulative PV capacity reached 6.66 GW at the end of December.The Turkish grid operator TEIAS has reported that around 672 MW (AC) of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Turkey last year. Around 154 MW of this new capacity was registered in December alone and brought the country's cumulative installed solar power capacity to 6,667.4 MW. "All installed capacity is based on AC power. Thus, installed DC power might be 15% higher," the CEO of German company KRC Consulting, Hakki Karacaoglan, told pv magazine. According ...

