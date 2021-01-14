Some 15% of the finance disbursed must fit the wider definition of being 'sustainable' and banks and other lenders have been warned penalties will be applied for non compliance.Bangladesh's central bank has made it mandatory for 2% of all loans issued by the nation's banks and other financial institutions to be devoted to green projects, including renewable energy facilities. In addition, 15% of loans should meet the wider definition of being "sustainable" and lenders have been asked to dedicate sustainable finance help desks in their branches to speed roll-out. "The achievements of the banks ...

