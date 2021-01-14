IRIS Software Group (IRIS), one of the UK's largest software companies, is today announcing it has acquired Senta, the cloud-based practice management software for accountants and bookkeepers.

Founded in 2014, Senta is dedicated to making accountancy practices more profitable and scalable with a 'customer-first' approach. The software will be integrated into IRIS Elements, the dynamic SaaS platform designed by customers that allows them to move to the cloud at their own pace.

The move comes as accountancy professionals prepare their small business clients for the forthcoming Making Tax Digital (MTD) reporting in April 2023. As the UK's leading provider of accountancy solutions, IRIS' unrivalled expertise in powerful product integration ensures firms are gaining efficiencies in every area of managing their practices giving them the time and energy to provide the best advice to Britain's businesses.

Businesses across the globe are using cloud applications to simplify mission critical business tasks, as they are now vital to driving growth, innovation, and cost savings. IRIS firmly believes the ability to deeply integrate and manage cloud applications, such as practice management, can make a substantial difference as organisations a move which is now even more critical as the UK grapples with its third lockdown.

Kevin Dady, Executive Chairman of IRIS Software Group says, "IRIS Elements was conceived as customers told us they needed to simply and instantly access the relevant business tools to transform their firms. Senta joining the IRIS family allows us to revolutionise the cloud practice management market, delivering the functionality they require today, regardless of location."

"IRIS' heritage, combined with our 120,000 customers, investment in cloud technology, sector expertise and direct customer engagement enables us to deliver truly best in class software for the accountancy industry."

James Kilford, CEO and founder of Senta says, "We know practices are building advisory relationships with their clients and of course there's even more compliance...this year has shown the need for great tools at the heart of the practice.

"We've spent six years listening to practices, building features and working hard to look after our clients. With the incredible IRIS resources and working with an amazing IRIS team we'll be able to take our solution to the next level. We couldn't be more excited about IRIS investing in Senta and joining the IRIS family."

Senta practice management works at the heart of accountancy firms and provides cloud-based CRM, marketing, workflow, email automation, secure documents and insights for accountants and bookkeepers.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. It exists to take the pain out of processes and let professionals working in businesses and schools focus on the work they love. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that helps them comply with regulations, drive productivity and better engage with key stakeholders. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS has over 120,000 UK and international customers with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety of the top 100 UK accountancy firms and 50 of the top 100 US CPA firms use IRIS software. Circa 20% of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 11,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is placed in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 and the Megabuyte50, and is certified as Great Place to Work

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

