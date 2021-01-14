The German renewable energy company has completed two more projects, totaling 29.2 MW, in the country.From pv magazine Germany Baywa re has connected two more floating photovoltaic power plants to the grid in the Netherlands. The projects, developed by the Dutch subsidiary Groenleven, have a combined capacity of 29.2 MW and rely on a total of 70,000 solar modules. Overall, the Munich-based company has implemented six floating photovoltaic systems in the country, with a total output of almost 100 MW. This makes Baywa re one of the market leaders in Europe, where this segment is still in its infancy. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...