Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships Partners with Vio Distribution to Launch Cross Platform XFC Fan Token

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC PINK:DKMR) has partnered with Vio Distribution to launch their cross platform XFC Fan Token right on the heels of their blockbuster February 27, 2021 YoungGuns Series event debut at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

The XFC Fan Token ($XFC), which is available for exchange on Uniswap, will create a truly immersive fan experience by facilitating exclusive rewards, digital content and athlete interactions for top holders. XFC Fan Token holders will gain access to contests and fan voting events to earn physical rewards and rare digital collectables related to XFC.

Vio will help launch the XFC Fan Token by distributing the digital asset at scale. Currently $XFC is paired with ETH (Ethereum), USDC (USD Coin), and WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) via Uniswap. As token ownership grows, Vio plans to increase accessibility by listing the XFC Fan Tokens on additional crypto exchanges.

Statement from Steve Smith, CEO of XFC:

"XFC Fan Tokens will facilitate higher quality engagements between MMA fans and XFC. We are already the only publicly traded MMA League owned by fans. Our goal is to reward our most active fans in as many ways as possible. With XFC Fan Tokens, we can identify our most devout fans and provide them with endless opportunities to help shape our league far into the future."

Statement from Ivan Woodson, founder of Vio Distribution:

"MMA fans around the world will be able to trade XFC Fan Tokens in an open marketplace. The XFC Token allows fans to engage directly with XFC on an entirely new level. Many XFC Holders will be first time crypto users. A big part of this initiative is introducing XFC's global audience to Blockchain technology and Crypto in a straightforward manner."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Press Contact:

Jen Wenk, APR

jenwenkpr@gmail.com

208.421.2919

Nick Diunte, Vio Distribution

Ndiunte01@gmail.com

SOURCE: Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624238/Xtreme-Fighting-Championships-Partners-with-Vio-Distribution-to-Launch-Cross-Platform-XFC-Fan-Token